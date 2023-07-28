TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023 Live: TN +1 supply results releasing today at dge.tn.gov.in

TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will announce TN HSE 11th Supplementary Result 2023 on July 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 supply examination can check TN +1 supply results through the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

The results will be announced in the afternoon. No specific time has been shared by the Board for releasing the TN HSE +1 results. Candidates will need roll number and date of birth to check the results.

The TN +1 supplementary examination was conducted from June 27 to July 5, 2023. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

TN +1 result was announced on May 19, 2023. The overall pass percentage was 90.93 percent. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.