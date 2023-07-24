TN HSE +2 Supplementary results 2023 out at dge.tn.gov.in, here's direct link
The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu has released the TN +2 Supplementary Results.
Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced the TN +2 Supplementary Results today, July 24. Candidates who have appeared for the TN + 2 supplementary examination can check the results from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates
Candidates can access their TN+2 results by using their roll number and birthdate. Candidates can use their roll number and birth date to view the TN plus 2 supplemental results.
TN HS 12th Supplementary Result direct link
Candidates can visit the office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examination on July 27 and July 28 from 10 am to 5:45 pm to obtain a copy of the TN +2 examination answer sheet and apply for re-selection.
TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check
Go to the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the TN+ 2 supply results
Key in your login details
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.