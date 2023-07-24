TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: +2 Supply results today on dge.tn.gov.in

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is going to announce HSE or Plus Two Supplementary exam results today, July 14. These results will be announced in the afternoon on dge.tn.gov.in. They should also check tnresults.nic.in for updates. TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file/For representation)

Students can check their Supplementary results using registration number and date of birth.

After Supplementary results are announced, students can apply for photocopy of answer sheets for ₹275 per paper. For totalling of marks, they have to pay ₹205 per subject, except for Biology for which the fee is ₹305. Follow this live blog for updates on TN HSE Supplementary result link and other updates.