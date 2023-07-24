Home / Education / Board Exams / TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: +2 Supply results today on dge.tn.gov.in
Live

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: +2 Supply results today on dge.tn.gov.in

Jul 24, 2023 09:58 AM IST
TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: These results will be announced in the afternoon on dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in.

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is going to announce HSE or Plus Two Supplementary exam results today, July 14. These results will be announced in the afternoon on dge.tn.gov.in. They should also check tnresults.nic.in for updates. 

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates
TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file/For representation)

Students can check their Supplementary results using registration number and date of birth. 

After Supplementary results are announced, students can apply for photocopy of answer sheets for 275 per paper. For totalling of marks, they have to pay 205 per subject, except for Biology for which the fee is 305. Follow this live blog for updates on TN HSE Supplementary result link and other updates. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 24, 2023 09:58 AM IST

    TN 12th Supplementary result 2023: Login credentials required to check results

    Students can check Tamil Nadu HSE 2nd year Supplementary exam results using registration number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 24, 2023 09:42 AM IST

    TN +2 Supplementary result 2023: Where to check marks online

    When announced students will be able to check Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary exam results on dge.tn.gov.in and on tnresults.nic.in. 

  • Jul 24, 2023 09:22 AM IST

    TN HSE 12th Supplementary results 2023 today

    DGE Tamil Nadu is going to announce HSE or Class 12 Supplementary examination results today, July 24. 

tamil nadu board exam result

TN HSE 12th Supplementary results today on dge.tn.gov.in

board exams
Updated on Jul 24, 2023 09:23 AM IST

TN HSE Supply Result 2023: Candidates will be able to check it in the afternoon on dge.tn.gov.in.

TN HSE 12th Supplementary results today(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

