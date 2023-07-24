Home / Education / Board Exams / TN HSE 12th Supplementary results today on dge.tn.gov.in

TN HSE 12th Supplementary results today on dge.tn.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 24, 2023 08:28 AM IST

TN HSE Supply Result 2023: Candidates will be able to check it in the afternoon on dge.tn.gov.in.

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare Supplementary exam results for Higher Secondary second year (HSE) or Class 12 today, July 24. Candidates will be able to check it in the afternoon on dge.tn.gov.in.

TN HSE 12th Supplementary results today(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
TN HSE 12th Supplementary results today(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

The exact time when TN +2 supplementary results will be announced is not known.

When announced, students can check Tamil Nadu 12th Supply results by following these steps:

How to check TN HSE Supplementary result 2023

  1. Go to the DGE website at dge.tn.gov.in.
  2. Now, go to HSE 2nd year supplementary results.
  3. On the login window, provide the required information.
  4. Submit and download the result.
  5. Take a printout of the page for future uses.

DGE said that candidates are allowed to apply for photocopy of answer sheets and for this, they will have to pay a fee of 275 per paper.

The fee of re-totalling of marks for Biology is 305 and for other subjects, the fee is 205.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out