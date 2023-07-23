Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is going to announce HSE second year or plus two supplementary examination results tomorrow, July 24. Candidates can check their marks on dge.tn.gov.in once it is announced.

TN HSE +2 Supplementary results 2023 tomorrow on dge.tn.gov.in(Hindustan Times)

The results will be available in the afternoon. The exact time is yet to be confirmed.

After the official announcement, candidates can check their marks on the official website by following these steps:

How to check Tamil Nadu HSE Supplementary result 2023

Go to the official website of DGE, dge.tn.gov.in.

Now, open the link to check HSE 2nd year Supplementary exam result.

Login to the website by entering the required information.

Check your result and download the page.

After results are announced, candidates can apply to obtain scanned copies of answer sheets on payment of ₹275. The fee of re-totalling of marks is ₹305 for Biology and ₹205 for other subjects.