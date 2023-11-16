TN SSLC 10th, HSC 11th, 12th public exam time tables 2024 out, download PDF here

TN SSLC, 11th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced SSLC or Class 10th, HSE Plus One (Class 11th) and HSC Plus Two (Class 12th) public exam time tables. These exams will take place in March-April, 2024. Detailed date sheets are available for download on dge.tn.gov.in. Students can also check it below. Read: Board Exam dates 2024 live updates.

TN SSLC, HSC 11th, 12th time tables 2024 out (dge.tn.gov.in)

Class 11 or HSE 1st year final exams will be held from March 4 to 25, 2024 and SSLC or Class 10 final exams will take place from March 26 to April 8. Class 12 or HSE 2nd year public examinations will be from March 1 to 22, 2024.

Class 11th practicals are scheduled for February 19 to 24, Class 12th practicals will he held from February 12 to 17 and Class 10th practical exams are from February 23 to 29.

TN 12th Public exam results will be announced on May 6, Class 11th results will be out on May 14 and SSLC or 10th final results will be declared on May 10.

On the first day of Plus Two or Class 12 final exams, students will appear for the Language part 1 paper.

For HSE 2nd year, Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, and Office Management and Secretaryship papers are scheduled for the last day.

Check the detailed date sheets below:

Examinations of all three classes will begin at 10 am and end at 1:15 pm. The first ten minutes – 10 am to 10: 10 am – are for reading question papers. The next ten minutes – 10:10 am to 10:15 am are for verification of particulars by candidates.

Students can attempt question papers from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm.