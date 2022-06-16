TN SSLC, Plus Two Result 2022 Date: Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th results on June 20

TN SSLC Class 10th Result 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will announce result of TN SSLC exam 2022 in due course of time. As per some recent media reports, Tamil Nadu Class 10th result will be declared soon. However, an official confirmation on TN SSLC result date and time is awaited.

TN SSLC, Plus Two Result 2022: List of websites

When announced, students can check TN SSLC result 2022 on board websites. Here is the list:

dge.tn.gov.in

dge.tn.nic.in

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

In addition to these, some unofficial websites may also host TN SSLC or Class 10th results.

How to check TN SSLC result 2022

Go to one of the websites mentioned above.

On the homepage, find and click on the link to check TN SSLC result 2022.

Enter your board exam hall ticket number and/or other required details.

Submit and view result.

TNDGE conducted SSLC examination in the state from June 6 to 30, 2022 in offline mode.