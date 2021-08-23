TN SSLC Result 2021 Live: Tamil Nadu 10th marksheet out at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 10th result 2021 has been released today. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has released the TN SSLC result today, August 23. Students can download Tamil Nadu 10th marksheet from the official website of the DGE TN or else from the result portals hosted by NIC.

TN SSLC result and mark sheet will be available at http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/, http://tnresults.nic.in/, https://apply1.tndge.org/dge-result-list, and http://results.gov.in/.

“According to a notice issued on 25th February 2021 the temporary mark sheets of class 10 students can be downloaded from August 23 (from tomorrow) until August 31. Students can download it from the government website- http://www.dge.tn.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth,” the DGE TN has informed candidates.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu SSLC results were declared on August 10. All candidates who had appeared for the exam had passed and were eligible to enroll for higher education. A total of 9,39,829 students had registered for the Tamil Nadu class 10 examination last year. All of them were promoted based on their half-yearly and quarterly exams.