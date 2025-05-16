TN SSLC Results 2025 released, direct link to check Tamil Nadu 10th results

TN SSLC Result 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu, TNDGE, has announced the TN SSLC or Class 10 final examination result 2025 on Friday, May 16, 2025. TN SSLC Result 2025 Live Updates TN SSLC result 2025 declared. Get direct link to check marks here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Students who appeared the Class 10 examinations this year will be able to check their marks on the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Direct link to check to check TN SSLC Results 2025

Alternatively, the results can also be checked on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC results was released at a press conference chaired by the Education Minister at the Directorate of State Examinations, Prof. Anbazhagan Education Complex.

Along with the results, other details such as overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance data, and district-wise percentage, among other information has also been shared.

Notably, the Directorate of Government Examinations conducted the TN SSLC examinations from March 28, 2025, to April 15, 2025.

Additionally, the results will be shared with students through SMS on the mobile number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by their schools, and to the registered mobile number of individual candidates.

TN SSLC Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the TN SSLC results:

Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link to download the TN SSLC Result 2025.

Enter your credentials to login and submit.

Check your result displayed on the screen.

Download your result and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TNDGE.