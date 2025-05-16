Menu Explore
TN SSLC Result 2025: Tamil Nadu 10th results released, websites to check marks

ByHT Education Desk
May 16, 2025 09:19 AM IST

TN SSLC Result 2025: Students can check their TN 10th marks online at results.digilocker.gov.in tnresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu, or TNDGE, has announced the SSLC or Class 10. TN SSLC results 2025 were declared at 9 am. TN SSLC result 2025 live updates

TN SSLC Result 2025: Tamil Nadu 10th results out(HT file photo)
TN SSLC Result 2025: Tamil Nadu 10th results out(HT file photo)

Students can check their marks online at the websites mentioned below: 

  1. results.digilocker.gov.in
  2. tnresults.nic.in

Candidates will be able to check their results by using their registration number and date of birth.

Direct link

Students will also get their results via SMS on the mobile number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by their schools, and to the registered mobile number of individual candidates.

The TNDGE will hold a press conference to announce the SSLC results, which will be attended by the state’s education minister at the Directorate of State Examinations, Prof. Anbazhagan Education Complex. In the press conference, TNDGE is expected to share the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance data, district-wise data and other information.

This year, the Tamil Nadu 10th class exam was held from March 28, 2025, to April 15, 2025. 

Last year, the TN SSLC Results were announced on May 10. The overall pass percentage was 91.55 per cent.

TN SSLC Results 2025: How to check

  1. Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the TN SSLC or Class 10 result 2025.
  3. Enter your login details and submit. 
  4. Check and download the result.. 

Get latest news on TN 10th Result Live and TN 11th Result Live., Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times.
