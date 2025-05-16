TN SSLC Result 2025: Tamil Nadu 10th results released, websites to check marks

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu, or TNDGE, has announced the SSLC or Class 10. TN SSLC results 2025 were declared at 9 am. TN SSLC result 2025 live updates TN SSLC Result 2025: Tamil Nadu 10th results out(HT file photo)

Students can check their marks online at the websites mentioned below:

results.digilocker.gov.in tnresults.nic.in

Candidates will be able to check their results by using their registration number and date of birth.

Students will also get their results via SMS on the mobile number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by their schools, and to the registered mobile number of individual candidates.

The TNDGE will hold a press conference to announce the SSLC results, which will be attended by the state’s education minister at the Directorate of State Examinations, Prof. Anbazhagan Education Complex. In the press conference, TNDGE is expected to share the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance data, district-wise data and other information.

This year, the Tamil Nadu 10th class exam was held from March 28, 2025, to April 15, 2025.

Last year, the TN SSLC Results were announced on May 10. The overall pass percentage was 91.55 per cent.

TN SSLC Results 2025: How to check: