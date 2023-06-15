TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 for SSLC, HSE +1 releasing on June 20 at dge.tn.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE TN will release TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 on June 20, 2023. The hall tickets will be released for HSE first year and SSLC supplementary examination. Candidates can download the admit cards through the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 releasing on June 20 at dge.tn.gov.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TN SSLC, HSE +1 supplementary examination will be conducted in June- July 2023. The Class 10 supplementary exam will begin on June 27 and will end on July 4, 2023. The Higher Secondary first year (+1) supplementary examination will begin on June 27 and will end on July 5, 2023.

TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 for SSLC and HSE +1 link available under hall tickets link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and download the admit card.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGE TN.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON