Home / Education / Board Exams / Tripura Board Exam 2021: TBSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams
board exams

Tripura Board Exam 2021: TBSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams

Tripura Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12 has been postponed due to COVID19 surge across the country. The exam was scheduled to begin on May 18 onwards.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Tripura Board Exam 2021: TBSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE has postponed Tripura Board Exam 2021 on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in view of increasing cases of COVID19 across the country. The board exam for both Class 10 and Class 12 has been postponed in the state until further notice.

The official announcement was made by Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on his official Twitter account. He wrote, “As per decision of TBSE the board examinations of class X & XII has been postponed for the time being until further notice. My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted.”

The examination will be conducted by the exam committee when the situation will be conducive. The notice regarding conduct of Tripura Board Exams 2021 will be released by the Board two weeks prior to the commencement of the examination.

The Class 10 examination was scheduled to begin on May 19 and Class 12 on May 18, 2021 onwards. The examination was to be conducted in pen and paper mode like previous years.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE has postponed Tripura Board Exam 2021 on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in view of increasing cases of COVID19 across the country. The board exam for both Class 10 and Class 12 has been postponed in the state until further notice.

The official announcement was made by Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on his official Twitter account. He wrote, “As per decision of TBSE the board examinations of class X & XII has been postponed for the time being until further notice. My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted.”

The examination will be conducted by the exam committee when the situation will be conducive. The notice regarding conduct of Tripura Board Exams 2021 will be released by the Board two weeks prior to the commencement of the examination.

The Class 10 examination was scheduled to begin on May 19 and Class 12 on May 18, 2021 onwards. The examination was to be conducted in pen and paper mode like previous years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tbse tbse tripura board examinations tbse tripura board madhyamik supplementary
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP