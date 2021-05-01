Tripura Board Exam 2021: TBSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams

Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE has postponed Tripura Board Exam 2021 on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in view of increasing cases of COVID19 across the country. The board exam for both Class 10 and Class 12 has been postponed in the state until further notice.

The official announcement was made by Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on his official Twitter account. He wrote, “As per decision of TBSE the board examinations of class X & XII has been postponed for the time being until further notice. My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted.”

The examination will be conducted by the exam committee when the situation will be conducive. The notice regarding conduct of Tripura Board Exams 2021 will be released by the Board two weeks prior to the commencement of the examination.

The Class 10 examination was scheduled to begin on May 19 and Class 12 on May 18, 2021 onwards. The examination was to be conducted in pen and paper mode like previous years.