Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / TS, AP Inter 2nd year exams 2022 begin today; admit cards, instructions
board exams

TS, AP Inter 2nd year exams 2022 begin today; admit cards, instructions

TS, AP Inter 2nd year exams begin today. Here are links to download admit cards and some general exam-day guidelines to follow. 
TS, AP Inter 2nd year exams 2022 begin today; admit cards, instructions. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on May 07, 2022 07:58 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will conduct Intermediate or Class 12 final exams from Saturday, May 7. Inter first year exams in both states started on Friday, May 6. 

AP Inter hall tickets

TS Inter hall tickets

Candidates can go to jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in or tsbie.cgg.gov.in to download Inter first year or Inter 2nd year admit cards, respectively. 

They need to bring a printout of the hall ticket to the exam venue to get entry inside the exam hall. Here are some general instructions for the IPE 2nd year exams in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

TS, AP Inter exams 2022: Instructions for students

  1. Follow COVID-19 guidelines at the exam venue. Wear masks, maintain social distancing. 
  2. Do not stand in groups. 
  3. Reach the exam venue well ahead of time. 
  4. Bring a printout of the admit card to the exam venue. 
  5. Do not share your utensils with others.
  6. Before answering the questions, read the instructions mentioned on the booklet and the question paper. 
  7. Write roll number and other details on the answer sheet and continuation sheets. 
  8. Leave enough time for revision of attempted questions at the end. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap inter board exams
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP