TS Inter exam schedule for 1st and 2nd year released, check datasheet here
board exams

TS Inter exam schedule for 1st and 2nd year released, check datasheet here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the tentative examination schedule for TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate Public Examination.
TS Inter 1&2 year tentative exam schedule released, check datasheet here(HT File)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the tentative examination schedule for TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate Public Examination (IPE). The practical examination for vocational and general courses will be held from March 23 to April 8, 2022, while the theory exams for first-year inter students will be held on April 20, 2022, and the second-year Inter exams will be held on April 21, 2022.

The examination will be conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon for both TS Inter 1st year and 2nd-year students.

The ethics, human values, and environmental examination shall be conducted on April 11 and April 12.

The TS Intermediate examination will conclude on May 10, 2022.

Candidats can check the Ts intermediate 1st-year and 2nd-year exam schedule below:

TS Intermediate 2nd year exam schedule
2nd language paper - II 
English paper- IIApril 23
Mathematics paper -II A, Botany paper -II, Political Science paper - IIApril 26
Mathematics paper -II Zoology, History paper - IIApril 28
Physics paper - II, Economics paper- IIApril 30
Chemistry paper -II, Commerce paper -IIMay 5
Public Administration paper II, Bridge Course Maths paper - II May 7
Modern language paper II, Geography paper - IIMay 10
TS Intermediate 1st year exam schadule
2nd language paper- 1April 20
English paper-1April 22
Mathematics paper -I A, Botney paper 1, Political Science Paper 1April 25
Mathematics paper I B, Zoology Paper I, History paper- IApril 27
Physics paper I, Economics paper IApril 29
Chemistry Paper- I, Commerce paper -IMay 2
Public Administration Paper I, Bridge course Maths paper IMay 6
Moder Language paper I, Geography paper IMay 9
Topics
tsbie intermediate examination telengana
