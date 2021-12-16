TS inter first year result 2021 declared; 49% of 4.5 lakh students pass

The TS inter first year results have been declared. 49% of 4,59,242 students have passed the Telangana inter first year exam, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Hyderabad said on Thursday. The result is available on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS BIE inter first year result

A total of 4,09,911 candidates had appeared for the exam in general stream of which 1,99,786 have passed. In the vocational stream, 49,331 candidates took the exam out of which 24,226 have qualified.

Girls have fared well than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 56% while it is 42% for boys.

The highest number of students, 1,15,538, have secured A grade which is greater than or equal to 75% marks.

The first year inter exam was held from October 25 to November 3 in 1768 centres state wide.

“In spite of the fact that regular physical classes could not be conducted during the academic year 2020-21 due to COVID pandemic except for about forty (40) days. Only Online Classes were arranged by TSBIE through Doordarshan, T-Sat; and the College Lecturers also arranged explanations of lessons through daily Zoom Classes to the students. In spite of all difficulties, the students have done well,” the Board has said.