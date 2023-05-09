Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023 Live: TSBIE 1st, 2nd year results today
- TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results will be announced on results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and HT portal.
TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Result of IPE 1st and 2nd year final exams conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be declared today, May 9, at 11 am. A senior official of the board has confirmed the TS Inter result 2023 date and time to HT Digital. Once these results are declared, students can visit board websites: results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and the Telangana result portal: examresuts.ts.nic.in to download marks memos.
In addition to the official websites, TS Inter results will also be available on Hindustan Times. Use the links below to check your result:
TS Inter 1st year result 2023 on HT Portal
TS IPE 2nd year result 2023 on HT Portal
Around 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Inter exam this year. Students can check their results using roll numbers/hall ticket numbers. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 07:10 AM
TS Inter result 2023 on Hindustan Times
Telangana Intermediate results will also be available on the HT portal. After the result announcement, open the links given above to view your marks.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 07:08 AM
Official time for TS Inter results
TSBIE will announce Inter results at 11 am. Students can check their marks online soon after that.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 06:20 AM
Where to check TS Inter result 2023?
Official websites for TS Inter results are: results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and examresuts.ts.nic.in. TS Inter results will also be available on the HT portal.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 06:10 AM
TS Inter results 2023 today
TSBIE is going to announce IPE first and second year results today, May 9, at 11 am.