Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / TS Inter Results 2021 1st year declared, check list of websites
board exams

TS Inter Results 2021 1st year declared, check list of websites

TS Inter Results 2021 1st year has been declared. Candidates who want to check the result can check the list of websites given below where result link will be available. 
TS Inter Results 2021 1st year declared, check list of websites
Published on Dec 16, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

TS Inter Results 2021 1st year has been declared on December 16, 2021. The result link is available to all appeared students on the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter First year examination was conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, in the state at 1768 exam centres. 

Apart from the official website, the result can also be checked on various other websites. The list of websites where the result link will be available is given below. 

TS Inter Results 2021 1st year: List of websites 

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

results.cgg.gov.in

A total of 4,59,242 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 2,24,012 candidates have passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 49 percent. 

There is a provision for Recounting and Online supply of Scanned copy-cum-Reverification of the valued answer scripts. Candidates who want to avail these facilities will have to pay an amount of 100/- per paper for Recounting and Rs.600/- per paper for Scanned Copy-cum-Reverification of answer book, through TSBIE website student online services. The last date for payment of fee for recounting or reverification is till December 22, 2021. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ts inter result board exam result
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP