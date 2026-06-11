TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: IPASE 1st, 2nd year results declared, direct link to check here

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has released TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 on June 11, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the first- and second-year compartment exams can check the results when out on the official websites of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. ...Read More

Direct link to check results here

To check the Class 11and 12 supplementary exam results, candidates will need their hall ticket numbers.

The TS Inter supply exam for 1st and 2nd year commenced on May 13 and concluded on May 21, 2026. The exam was held across the state at various exam centres.

To pass the TS Inter examinations, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject and in aggregate.

Students can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at results.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your results will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.