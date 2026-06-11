TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: IPASE 1st, 2nd year results declared, direct link to check here
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: TSBIE 1st and 2nd year supply results is available on results.cgg.gov.in. The link is given below. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has released TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 on June 11, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the first- and second-year compartment exams can check the results when out on the official websites of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. ...Read More
Direct link to check results here
To check the Class 11and 12 supplementary exam results, candidates will need their hall ticket numbers.
The TS Inter supply exam for 1st and 2nd year commenced on May 13 and concluded on May 21, 2026. The exam was held across the state at various exam centres.
To pass the TS Inter examinations, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject and in aggregate.
Students can check the results by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at results.cgg.gov.in.
2. Click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your results will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 12:16:20 pm
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: 1st, 2nd year results declared
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: The results of first and second year have been declared.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:56:42 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Details needed to check results
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: To check the Class 11and 12 supplementary exam results, candidates will need their hall ticket numbers.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:43:41 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Result website
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: results.cgg.gov.in
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:41:39 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: How to access results?
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who need to access the result from the official website need to keep their hall ticket or roll no slip handy as they will need to enter details such as their roll no, date of birth, etc to access the result from the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:35:31 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: How to check 1st, 2nd year results?
1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at results.cgg.gov.in.
2. Click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your results will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:34:47 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Website to check results
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the first- and second-year compartment exams can check the results when out on the official websites of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:33:43 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Results declared
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: The results have been declared.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:26:57 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: When was main exam result announced?
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: The main exam result was declared on April 12, 2026.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:24:42 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Exams held in May
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: The TS Inter supply exam for 1st and 2nd year commenced on May 13 and concluded on May 21, 2026.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:23:29 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Check pass percentage
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: To pass the TS Inter examinations, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject and in aggregate.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:21:13 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Hall ticket needed to check results
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: To check the Class 11and 12 supplementary exam results, candidates will need their hall ticket numbers.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:18:33 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: How to download marks memo?
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Here is a step-by-step guide to download TS Inter supply marks memo:
Visit the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
Go to the results portal
Enter your roll no and other details.
The result will be declared on the screen.
Students can download or print a copy of this marks memo for future use, such as provisional admission.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:16:17 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: When was exams held?
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: The TS Inter supply exam for 1st and 2nd year commenced on May 13 and concluded on May 21, 2026. The exam was held across the state at various exam centres.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:12:15 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Helpline number for complaints, doubts on results
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: If any student has any doubts or complaints regarding their results, they can reach out to the Inter Board on the following phone numbers:
Helpline number: 040-24655027.
IVRS contact number: 9240205555.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:07:06 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Following are the websites from where students can check the results for TS inter supply 2026:
• tgbie.cgg.gov.in
• tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
• tgbieht.cgg.gov.in
• results.cgg.gov.in
• results.gov.in
• bse.telangana.gov.in
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 11:02:13 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to check results
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Students can check the results by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at results.cgg.gov.in.
2. Click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your results will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 10:56:58 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Pass percentage in main exam
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: The overall pass percentage for First Year stands at 66.20%. The pass percentage for Second Year stands at 70.58% in the main exam.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 10:47:09 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the first- and second-year compartment exams can check the results when out on the official websites of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 10:33:58 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Results not out yet
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education will likely release the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 on June 11, 2026.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 10:20:27 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 10:18:16 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Students can check the results by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at results.cgg.gov.in.
2. Click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your results will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 10:15:15 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Passing criteria
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: To pass the TS Inter examinations, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject and in aggregate.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 10:12:20 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Supply exam dates
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: The TS Inter supply exam for 1st and 2nd year commenced on May 13 and concluded on May 21, 2026. The exam was held across the state at various exam centres.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 10:09:18 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Details needed to check results
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: To check the Class 11and 12 supplementary exam results, candidates will need their hall ticket numbers.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 10:06:37 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the first- and second-year compartment exams can check the results when out on the official websites of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 10:01:58 am
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Date: Likely on June 11
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Time: 11.30 am