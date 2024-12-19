TS SSC Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: BSE Telangana Class 10th timetable out at bse.telangana.gov.in, check here

Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released TS SSC Board Exam 2025 Datesheet. The BSE Telangana Class 10th timetable is available to candidates on the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. The timetable is for SSC, OSSC and Vocational, Regular and private once failed candidates. TS SSC Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: BSE Telangana Class 10th timetable released (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

As per the datesheet, the Class 10 board examination will begin on March 21 and will conclude on April 4, 2025. The examination will commence with first language paper and will end with OSSC Main Language paper 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic). The Telangana SSC examination will be held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The objective paper (Part B) in all the subjects have to be answered in the last half-an-hour only except English and Science. The third language English objective paper Part B shall be given to the candidates along with the Part A. The objective paper Part B of Physical Science and Biological Science have to be answered in the last 15 minutes only.

TS SSC Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on TS SSC Board Exam 2025 Datesheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the TS Inter Board Exam 2025 Datesheet has been released. The first year examination will begin from March 5 to March 24, 2025 and second year examination will begin from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The examination for both the papers will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.