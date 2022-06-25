TS SSC Result 2022: How to check BSE Telangana Class 10th results

TS SSC Result 2022: Result of Telangana Class 10 or SSC final examination will be declared in due course of time. As per some reports, Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana will declare BSE SSC results soon but an official confirmation on result date and time is awaited.

Once declared, students can check their results on bse.telangana.gov.in and on other websites.

TS SSC result 2022 can be downloaded through the following steps:

How to check TS SSC result 2022

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in On the homepage, find and click on the SSC or Class 10 result link Enter your login details Submit and view result Take a printout of the result page for future use

Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Telangana Intermediate first and second year final results are also awaited.