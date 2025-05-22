TSBIE IPASE May Exam 2025: Second language paper held today, 113853 candidates appeared

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has conducted TSBIE IPASE May Exam 2025 on May 22 for Second language paper. The second language paper 1 was held for 1st year students and second language paper 2 was held for 2nd year students. TSBIE IPASE May Exam 2025: 2nd language paper held, 113853 candidates appeared (HT file)

A total of 93,152 candidates had registered for 1st year second language paper 1 out of which 87,797 candidates appeared and 5355 candidates were absent. For 2nd year, a total of 28,855 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 26,056 candidates appeared for the exam and 2,799 candidates were absent.

Observers were sent to Bhadradri, Khmamm, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Siricilla, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy and Hyderabad Districts from Board to the Examination centers and they stated that the examinations had conducted smoothly and peacefully for both the years.

The TS Inter results was announced on April 22, 2025. In 1st year, a total of 4,88,430 students appeared for the examination (general and vocational streams combined). Of them, 3,22,191 passed. The pass percentage is 65.96 per cent. In 2nd year, a total of 5,08,582 students wrote the IPE March exam (general and vocational combined). Of them, 3.33,908 passed. The pass percentage is 65.65 per cent.