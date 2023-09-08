UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 improvement exam results out at uaresults.nic.in, here's direct link to check marks

Uttarakhand Board of School Education announced UK Board's 10th, and 12th improvement Result 2023 on September 8. Candidates can check the results on the official website at uaresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 improvement examination can check the results through the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in.

UK Board announces 10th, 12th improvement Result 2023; Check now at uaresults.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State School Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat today released the results of Uttarakhand School Education Council's Result Improvement Examination-2023 in the Directorate of School Education.

A total of 13587 candidates applied for the high school examination, out of which 11956 failed and 1631 passed. For the Intermediate examination, a total of 10119 candidates applied for examination correction. In which 9346 failed and 773 passed.

UK Board class 10th and 12th improvement results: How to check the result

Step 1: Go to the UBSE official website, uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, look for the result link

Step 3: Key in your login details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Step 4: The result will be available on screen.

Step 5: Download the results and take the print for future reference.

This year the overall pass percentage of UK Board 12th results is 80.98 percent. The overall pass percentage of Girls is 83.49 % and the Boy's pass percentage is 78.48 %. A total of 85.17% of students have passed the UBSE Class 10th exam. The overall pass percentage of girls is 88.94 percent and boys are 81.48 percent.