UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 results today

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttarakhand Board of School Education will announce UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 board examination can check the results through the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. The result link will also be available on uaresults.nic.in and HT Portal as well.

Direct link to check UK Board 10th Result 2023 on HT Portal

Direct link to check UK Board 12th Result 2023 on HT Portal

This year, Uttarakhand Board High School (10th) and intermediate (12th) examinations were held from March to April 6, 2023 in the state.

A total of 2,59,437 candidates appeared for the UBSE Class 10th and 12th final exams. A total of 1,32,115 students appeared in the Class 10 final exam and 1,27,324 students appeared for the Class 12 final exam. Follow the blog for latest updates on direct link, pass percentage, toppers below.