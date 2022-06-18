UP 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: UPMSP Class 10 results releasing today
UP 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare UP Board Class 10 Results 2022 on June 18, 2022. The UPMSP High School result will be declared at 2 pm today. Candidates of Class 10 can check their respective results on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. The result link will also be available on upresults.nic.in.
This year a total of 51 lakh students have registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state out of which 2781654 candidates have registered for Class 10 board exams. A total of 2525007 candidates had appeared for high school examination and 256647 candidates were absent.
The Class 10 board examination this year was conducted from March 24 to April 13, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. The Board will announce the result through the press conference to be conducted tomorrow at UP Board headquarters. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPMSP.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 09:01 AM
Uttar Pradesh 10th Result 2022: How many examinees registered
-
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 08:45 AM
UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: Exam dates
Uttar Pradesh Board conducted Class 10 Board examinations from March 24 to April 13, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in offline mode.
-
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 08:28 AM
Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Results: How many candidates
-
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 08:14 AM
UP Class 10 Results 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of upresults.nic.in.
Click on UP Class 10 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 07:59 AM
UPMSP Class 10 Results 2022: Date and Time
UPMSP Class 10 Results 2022 date and time have been announced. The Class 12 or intermediate results will be announced on June 18, 2022 at 2 pm.