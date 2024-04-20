UP 12th Result 2024: UPMSP Intermediate results declared at upresults.nic.in, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced UP 12th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. The UPMSP Intermediate results was announced by the Board and the direct link to check results is available on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. UP 12th Board Result 2024 Live Updates UP 12th Result 2024: UPMSP Intermediate results declared, direct link here (PTI File)

Apart from the official website, the UP Board 12th results can also be checked at HT Portal as well. The link is given here.

This year a total of 25,77,997 candidates have registered for the intermediate board examination in the state. The Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024 , at various examination centres in the state. The UP Board Class 12 board examinations were conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

All the appeared candidates can check their results by following the steps given below.

UP 12th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in

Click on UP Board Result 2024 link for Class 10 or Class 12

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

Click on submit and the result will be displayed

Check the results and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.