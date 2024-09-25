Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will close the UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2025 registration process on September 25, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations can find the direct link through the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2025: Last date to register today at upmsp.edu.in (File photo)

According to the official notice, the last date for uploading students' educational and exam fee details is September 25, 2024.

Haryana Board Improvement Exam 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th open exam datesheets out at bseh.org.in, check here

The heads of the institutes can check the details of the students uploaded on the website from September 26 to September 30, 2024. After verifying the details, they can make corrections to the details of the students available on the website from October 1 to October 5, 2024. The heads will upload or accept no new student details during this tenure.

UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2025: How to apply

The steps to apply for the UPMSP Class 10 and 12 board examination are given here.

Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the regular link or private link available on the home page.

A new page will open where the user ID, password and security pin have to be filled.

Once done, log in to the account.

Now, fill out the examination form and pay the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also Check: CBSE Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 LOC submission begins at cbse.gov.in, notice here

The last date for submission by the head of the institution to the District School Inspector’s office for sending the photo-rolled list of the registered candidates and a copy of the corresponding fund sheet to the regional offices of the Council is October 10, 2024. For more details, candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.