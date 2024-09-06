CBSE Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 LOC submission begins at cbse.gov.in, notice here

Central Board of Secondary Education has started the CBSE Board Exam 2025 Class 10, 12 LOC submission. Schools can submit the list of candidates eligible to appear for Class 10, 12 board examination in 2025 through the Pariksha Sangam link given on the CBSE website- cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 LOC submission begins, notice here

The submission process started on September 5 and will end on October 4, 2014 without late fee. With late fee of ₹2000/- per candidate in addition to the normal fee, the registration process will begin on October 5 and will end on October 15, 2024.

As per the official notice, all schools need to complete the registration process before proceeding with online submission. The schools will use the ‘Affiliation Number’ as a user ID, which is already available to them. The newly affiliated schools that have not received their passwords or instructions should contact the concerned regional office of the CBSE to obtain the same.

Further, the Board has notified that before proceeding with the submission of LOC, existing schools shall have to update the data on the OASIS and HPE portals. The new schools will have to enter the information on the OASIS portal, then submit the data on the HPE portal and then the LOC data can be submitted.

About examination fee

The examination fee for Indian students is ₹1500/—per candidate for 5 subjects and ₹300/—per subject per candidate for additional subjects for 10th and 12th.

For students of Nepal, the exam fee is ₹5000/—per candidate for 5 subjects and ₹1000/— per subject per candidate for additional subjects.

Candidates from other countries will have to pay ₹10000/- per candidate for 5 subjects for Class 10 and 12 and ₹2000/- per subject per candidate for additional subjects.

The practical fee is ₹150/—per practical subject per candidate for schools in India and Nepal and ₹350/—per practical subject per candidate for schools abroad.

The Board will make the submission link for the online form for private and second-chance compartment candidates available separately. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.