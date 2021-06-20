UP Board 10th, 12th exam evaluation criteria finalised, here's the formula

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has devised methodology to award marks to board students of class 10 and 12 as the state government scrapped the exam earlier this month due to Covid-19.

For intermediate (class 12) students, the board will consider 50% marks obtained in class 10, then 40% in class 11 and the remaining 10% obtained by students in the pre-board examination of class 12.

Likewise in high school, 50% marks will be calculated on the basis of total marks obtained in class 9 and 50% of marks scored in class 10 pre-board.

For the intermediate, examinations are conducted in five streams, including humanities, science, agriculture, commerce and vocational. There are a few disciplines in which practical exams are also held.

For non-practical subjects in which the maximum marks are 100, students will be awarded marks on the basis of 50% what they obtained in class 10. The total marks will be divided by six to get the value which will be considered for class 12 results.

The board will add 40% of the total marks scored by the students in a specific subject in class 11. Further remaining marks will be considered equal to 10% of total marks scored by the student in that specific subject in class 12 pre- board.

In high school, the theory exam is of 70% and practical exams account for 30%. The internal assessment marks have already been uploaded by the school, an official said.

To devise the methodology of awarding marks to examinees of class 10 and 12 after the government decided to cancel the examination, an 11-member committee was formed under additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla.

The committee comprised senior officials of the secondary education department, principals of schools and other experts. The committee invited suggestions from students, parents and other stakeholders. A total 3910 suggestions were received via email, which were also considered, an official said.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday said in case practical exams marks or internal assessment marks of a student were not available, then the student will be awarded practical or internal assessment marks on the basis of his final marks in the subject.

He said such students, whose class 11 marks or class 12 pre-board marks for intermediate, class 10 pre-board marks and class 9 marks are not available, they will be promoted without awarding marks.

Sharma said if a student's marks are not available in three subjects then the average marks scored in the remaining subjects will be awarded in those subjects. The students who manage to clear internal assessments and practical exams but failed to clear theoretical examination, they will also be promoted without marks.

The practical and internal assessment marks of class 9, 10, 11 and 12 can also be considered in case these marks in class 10 and 12 are not available.

In case of change in board, the marks in the previous board will be scaled to UP Board marks before considering it in the final results.

Sharma said, “This decision will help regularise the next academic session and the online classes for students of 11 will start shortly. Those getting promoted from class 12 will also be able to seek admissions in colleges on time.”

The state government had cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 12 board exams in view of the Covid-19 situation.

A total of 56,04,628 candidates were registered for UP board high school and intermediate examinations conducted by UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the world's biggest board.

For high school examination, 29,94,312 candidates were registered of which 29,74,487 (99.34%) were regular students and 19,825 were enrolled as private candidates. Similarly in intermediate, 26,10,316 students were registered. Of these, 25,17,658 were regular and 92,658 were private students.

Chance to appear in exams next year

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said if any class 10 or 12 student is not satisfied with the marks awarded to him or her, they will be given an opportunity to appear in exams to be held next year. It will be marked as exam for the year 2021. No examination fees will be charged from such students.

Speaking on the issue, an official of the secondary education department said, "We are giving an option to students that if they are not satisfied with the marks for the cancelled exam, the board will allow them to appear in the said exam next year when high school and intermediate examinations will be held."

The board has decided that this year no merit list will be issued.

For 1st time in 100 years, all to be promoted

For the first time in the 100-year-old history of the UP Board, there will be 100% pass percentage as the board has decided to promote all even if any student has not appeared in the previous exams. Such students will be promoted without any marks.