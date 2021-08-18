Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2021: UPMSP special exam registration process begins

UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2021 registration for special exams begins. Candidates can check the official notice below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 09:45 AM IST
UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2021: UPMSP special exam registration process begins(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has started the registration process for UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2021. The special exam registration has started and candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. The last date to apply for the special exams is till August 27, 2021.

The application form can be downloaded from the official site of UPMSP and will have to be submitted by the candidate to the Principal of their respective schools. The Principal will upload the application on the official website of UPMSP. The last date to upload the filled up application form is till August 29, 2021, as per the official notice.

This facility is for those students who could not appear in the examination this year due to COVID-19 restrictions or those who are unhappy with their marks, now have an opportunity to improve their scores by appearing in the offline examinations. The marks obtained by the candidates in the special exams will be considered as final. No change will be made henceforth.

UP Board has declared Class 10, 12 exam result this year on July 31, 2021. The Class 10 pass percentage was 99.53 percent, the Class 12 pass percentage was 97.88 percent.

