Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UPMSP result declared, here’s how to check
board exams

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UPMSP result declared, here’s how to check

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 declared today, July 31, 2021. UPMSP result can be checked on official website by following these steps given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 04:14 PM IST
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UPMSP result today, here’s how to check(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. The UPMSP result was declared at 4 pm. Class 10, 12 students of UP who have registered themselves for board exams in the state can check their result on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

This year 26,09,501 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 exam in the state and 29,94,312 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 exams. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

How to check UP Board Result 2021 on HT Portal

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021 Live Updates

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

• Click on UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10, 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted in May, which was later cancelled. The exams were cancelled due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. After cancellation of exams, the UP board announced alternative assessment schemes. The result has been prepared on the basis of the evaluation criteria.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upmsp.edu.in up result up board result
TRENDING NEWS

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP