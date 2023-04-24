Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 on Apr 25 at upresults.nic,in, know how to check

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 on Apr 25 at upresults.nic,in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 24, 2023 05:19 PM IST

UP Board Intermediate and Highschool result releasing on April 25.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the class 10th and class 12th results on Tuesday, April 25.UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 on Apr 25 , know how to check
UP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 on Apr 25 , know how to check

In total, 58,85,745 candidates, which includes 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students, had registered for the High School and Intermediate exams this year. UP Board Class 10, 12 final exams were held from February 16 onwards in two shifts – the first one from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second one from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP Board Results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Your UP board result will appear on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up board board exam result result + 1 more
up board board exam result result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out