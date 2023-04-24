UP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 on Apr 25 at upresults.nic,in, know how to check

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the class 10th and class 12th results on Tuesday, April 25.UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. UP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 on Apr 25 , know how to check

In total, 58,85,745 candidates, which includes 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students, had registered for the High School and Intermediate exams this year. UP Board Class 10, 12 final exams were held from February 16 onwards in two shifts – the first one from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second one from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP Board Results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Your UP board result will appear on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.