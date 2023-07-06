Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce scrutiny results of Claas 10 ans 12 board exams 2023 today, July 6, 2023. Students who have applied for scrutiny of their board exam results can check it on upmsp.edu.in.

UP board 10th, 12th Scrutiny results today on upmsp.edu.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Uttar Pradesh's Education Secretary Dibyakant Shukla has shared this information.

“The result of scrutiny of answer sheets of high school and intermediate examination will be declared on 06/07/2023,” Shukla tweeted and shared the notification.

As per the notice shared by Shukla, Class 10, 12 scrutiny results will be declared for 24,557 candidates, with the highest number of candidates applying from Prayagraj (8579), followed by Varanasi (5418), Meerut (5294), Gorakhpur(2779) and Bareilly (2487).

Of the total students who have opted for scrutiny, 3903 are Class 10 and 20654 are Class 12 students.

UP Board Result 2023: Steps to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny results

Go to the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.' Open the Class 10 or Class 12 scrutiny result link. Now, enter the asked information and login. Check and download your result.

