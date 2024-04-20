 UP Board 10th Result 2024: UPMSP Class 10th results declared at upresults.nic.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP Board 10th Result 2024: UPMSP Class 10th results declared at upresults.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 20, 2024 02:46 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check UPMSP Class 10th results is given here.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has declared UP Board 10th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. All those candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Class 10th board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The Class 10 board results can also be checked at upresults.nic.in. UP 10th Board Result 2024 Live Updates

UP Board 10th Result 2024: UPMSP Class 10th results declared, direct link here (HT file)
UP Board 10th Result 2024: UPMSP Class 10th results declared, direct link here (HT file)

This year, 29,47,311 candidates registered for the UPMSP 10th board examination in the state. The Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024, at various examination centres in the state. The UP Board 10th exam was conducted in two shifts on all dates—the first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Check: UP Board Result 2024 Live Updates

Direct link to check UP Board 10th Result 2024 

UP Board 10th Result 2024: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in.
  • Click on UP Board Result 2024 link for Class 10 or Class 12.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and the result will be displayed.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / UP Board 10th Result 2024: UPMSP Class 10th results declared at upresults.nic.in, direct link here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On