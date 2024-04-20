UP Board 10th Result 2024: UPMSP Class 10th results declared at upresults.nic.in, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has declared UP Board 10th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. All those candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Class 10th board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The Class 10 board results can also be checked at upresults.nic.in. UP 10th Board Result 2024 Live Updates UP Board 10th Result 2024: UPMSP Class 10th results declared, direct link here (HT file)

This year, 29,47,311 candidates registered for the UPMSP 10th board examination in the state. The Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024, at various examination centres in the state. The UP Board 10th exam was conducted in two shifts on all dates—the first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

UP Board 10th Result 2024: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in.

Click on UP Board Result 2024 link for Class 10 or Class 12.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.