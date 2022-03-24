UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: HS, Inter exam begins today in 8373 exam centres

High school and intermediate examination-2022 of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, will kick-start on Thursday.

As many as 51,92,689 students, including 27,81,654 of high school and 24,11,035 of intermediate, are registered to appear in the UP Board Examinations-2022.

The 27,81,654 students registered for high school exam includes 15,53,198 boys and 12,28,456 girls while the 24,11,035 students registered for the intermediate exam includes 13,24,200 boys and 10,86,835 girls, informed board officials.

The high school exams would this year be completed in 12 working days while intermediate examinations would be completed in 15 working days, they added.

For this, a total of 8,373 exam centres have been set up across the state by the Prayagraj-headquartered board which is counted among the largest examination conducting bodies in the world for the sheer count of examinees that appear in them each year.

“All preparations for the high school and intermediate examinations 2022 are complete.

The board has directed all the exam centre managers to make sure that the examinees write their roll numbers and number of the copy in their own handwriting on each page of the answer sheet. The board has given these instructions to prevent any possibility of copy changing of meritorious students in the examination and deter the copy or middle pages of an answer sheet being changed.

According to the UP Board exam schedule released earlier this month, the exams to be held in offline mode for the students of both class 10 and class 12 will commence from March 24, 2022 and continue till April 12, 2022. It is worth mentioning that UP Board had not conducted the 2021 high school and intermediate examination owing to the pandemic.

On the first day, the High School examination of Hindi and Elementary Hindi and Intermediate exam of Military Science will be held in the first shift from 8am to 11.15 am on Thursday. In the second shift from 2pm to 5.15 pm, there will be Intermediate exam of Hindi and General Hindi.

The state government has made it clear that super zonal, zonal, sector and static magistrates will be personally responsible for ensuring peaceful and fair examinations at each centre. Senior officials of the education department have also been posted as observers in all 75 districts.

UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has instructed divisional commissioners, Inspector General of Police, DM, SSP, SP and other senior officers to conduct surprise inspections of the examination centers. The responsibility of monitoring the most sensitive and sensitive districts and centers has been given especially to the STF, LIU and local police.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra inaugurated the state-level control room for monitoring of UP Board Exams-2022 at UP Education Directorate in Lucknow on Wednesday.

UP Board has issued a toll-free number for the students appearing in the UP Board high school and intermediate examination. UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said there are two toll free helplines 18001805310 and 18001805312 that would remain functional from 8am to 8pm to solve the problems and queries of the examinees.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government has also ordered 'special bus service' for students appearing in the UP Board Exams-2022. As a result, during the UP Board High School and Intermediate Exams-2022, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will operate “Examination Special Buses” in both the shifts before and after the examinations across the state to help students commute between their homes and the examination centres, informed state education department officials.

