UP Board Class 10th, 12th exam date sheet 2022 released, exams start on March 24

UP Board Class 10th, 12th exam date sheet: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, released its high school (HS) and intermediate examination 2022 schedule on Tuesday.
The high school exams will be completed in 12 working days while intermediate examinations will be completed in 15 working days this year, informed UP Board chairman and Director (secondary education) Vinay Kumar Pandey on Tuesday.
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 07:49 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar

The high school exams will be completed in 12 working days while intermediate examinations will be completed in 15 working days this year, informed UP Board chairman and Director (secondary education) Vinay Kumar Pandey on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons at UP Board headquarters in Prayagrakj, Pandey said that the examination schedule will soon be available on the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in.

As per the UP Board time table, the exams to be held in offline mode for Class 10 and class 12 will both commence from March 24, 2022 and continue till April 12, 2022, they added.

For 2022 edition of the exams, UP Board has a total of 51,92,689 students registered to appear in class 10 and class 12 exams. This includes 27,81,654 students including 15,53,198 boys and 12,28,456 girls registered for the high school examination besides another 24,11,035 students including 13,24,200 boys and 10,86,835 girls registered to appear in the intermediate exam.

A total of 8,873 examination centres would be set up for the exams across the state. UP Board had not conducted the 2021 high school and intermediate examination owing to the pandemic.

As per the exam schedule of high school, examination of Hindi and Elementary Hindi would be held on March 24, Pali, Arabic and Persian besides Music (Vocals) on March 25, Home Science on March 26, drawing besides computer on March 28, Sanskrit and Music (instrument) on March 29, Commerce and sewing on March 30, Agriculture on March 31, Science on April 4, English new and old course on April 6, Social science on April 9, Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malyalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu and Punjabi on April 11 and Mathematics on April 12.

Likewise, for intermediate examinees, exam of Defense studies, Hindi/General Hindi would be held on March 24, Music (instrument and vocals) and Dance on March 25, Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malyalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu and Punjabi besides Accounting (new course) on March 26, Geography and and Home Science on March 28, Drawing and arts besides Economics and Commerce Geography (old course) on March 29, Pali, Arabic and Persian besides English new/old course on March 30 followed by Mathematics and Elementary statistics (old course) and History on March 31, Psychology, Education, Biology and Mathematics on April 4, Computer on April 6, Economics and Physics on April 7, Sanskrit on April 9, Chemistry and sociology on April 11 and Civics on April 12.

