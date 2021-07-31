UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2021: UPMSP result declared on upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 examination can check the result through the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. The result link was activated at 3.30 pm on July 31.

Students can also check their respective results on another official website- upresult.nic.in. This year the exams have been cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria for Class 10, 12 on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

As per the assessment criteria, the final marks will be determined on the basis of the average of their class 9 marks and pre-board exam marks of class 10. For Class 12, the marks will be determined on the basis of average marks obtained by a student in classes 10 and 11. The Board will not release any merit list this year as the students will be promoted without exams.

This year 26,09,501 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 exam in the state and 29,94,312 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 exams.