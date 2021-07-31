Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2021: UPMSP result declared on upmsp.edu.in
board exams

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2021: UPMSP result declared on upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2021 has been declared. UPMSP result has been declared and is available on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 04:10 PM IST
UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2021: UPMSP result declared on upmsp.edu.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 examination can check the result through the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. The result link was activated at 3.30 pm on July 31.

Students can also check their respective results on another official website- upresult.nic.in. This year the exams have been cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria for Class 10, 12 on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

Direct link to check Class 10 result

Direct link to check Class 12 result

As per the assessment criteria, the final marks will be determined on the basis of the average of their class 9 marks and pre-board exam marks of class 10. For Class 12, the marks will be determined on the basis of average marks obtained by a student in classes 10 and 11. The Board will not release any merit list this year as the students will be promoted without exams.

This year 26,09,501 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 exam in the state and 29,94,312 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 exams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up board exam results upmsp up result
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP