UP Board Class 12 English paper leaked in Ballia, exam cancelled in 24 districts

On the sixth day of the ongoing high school and intermediate examinations-2022 of UP, question paper of Intermediate English exam got leaked in Ballia district of the state before the exam on Wednesday. The English exam was scheduled to be held from 2pm to 5.15 pm in the second shift across 75 districts of the state.

Taking immediate action, the Intermediate English exam was cancelled by the UP Board on the orders of the state government in 24 districts of the state where the paper leak took place but decided to go ahead and conduct the English exam as scheduled in the remaining districts of the state, informed Vinay Kumar Pandey, director (secondary education) confirming the development.

The districts in which the exam was cancelled following the paper leak includes Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli.

Pandey said that the exam was cancelled in 24 districts on “suspicion of paper leak” of series 316 ED and 316 EI of Intermediate English exam in Ballia and as these series of question papers had been sent to these 24 districts. “The fresh date for the Intermediate English exam to be held in these 24 districts would be announced soon,” he added.

As many as 51,92,689 students, including 27,81,654 of high school and 24,11,035 of intermediate, are registered to appear in the UP Board Examinations-2022. The 27,81,654 students registered for high school exam includes 15,53,198 boys and 12,28,456 girls while the 24,11,035 students registered for the intermediate exam includes 13,24,200 boys and 10,86,835 girls, informed board officials.

The Intermediate and high school exams that kick-started on March 24 as per the original exam schedule this year are to be be completed in 15 and 12 working days respectively. For this, a total of 8,373 exam centres have been set up across the state by the Prayagraj-headquartered UP Board, which is counted among the largest examination conducting bodies in the world for the sheer count of examinees that appear in them each year.

