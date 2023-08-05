UP Board Compartment Result 2023: Where, how to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce results of the Class 10th and Class 12th Compartment examination 2023 through its official website. Once announced, students will be able to check their scores using roll numbers.

UP Board Compartment Result 2023: Where and how to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The official website to check UP Board Compartment results is results.upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP conducted high school and intermediate improvement/compartment examinations in July at 96 centres. As many as 93.86 per cent of the candidates who had registered for these exams appeared.

“Out of the total 18,400 candidates who registered for the high school improvement/compartment exams held in the morning shift, 1,624 candidates didn’t take them. Likewise, out of the total 26,269 candidates who registered for the intermediate compartment exam, 1,120 remained absent,” UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla said.

How to check UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results 2023

Go to results.upmsp.edu.in. Open the Class 10 or Class 12 Compartment exam result link. Enter the required details and login. Check and download your result. Take a printout of the page for future uses.

