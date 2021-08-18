UP Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 special exams begin on Sept 18, schedule here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released the special exam schedule for UP Board Exam 2021. The special exams for Class 10, 12 will begin on September 18 and will end on October 6, 2021. Candidates who are not happy or satisfied with their marks can appear for the special or improvement exams to be conducted by the Board.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 8 am to 10.15 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.15 pm. The Class 10 examination will begin on September 18 and will end on October 4 and Class 12 exams will begin on September 18 and will end on October 6, 2021. The duration of the examination has been cut short to just two hours.

Students will get 15 minutes time to read the question paper before writing. Persons with disabilities and visually impaired students will be given 40 minutes (20 minutes per hour) extra. Candidates can check the complete schedule for both Class 10 and Class 12 given below.

The Board has also started the registration process for special exams for Class 10, 12. The last date to apply for the special exams is till August 27, 2021. The application form can be downloaded from the official site of UPMSP and will have to be submitted by the candidate to the Principal of their respective schools.