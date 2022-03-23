UP Board Exam 2022 begins on March 24, check 10th, 12th exam time table

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will begin the UP Board Exam 2022 from March 24, 2022 onwards. The Class 10, 12 examination will be commence on March 24, 2022 in the state and will end on April 12, 2022. The 10th, 12th exam time table can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

The examination in the state will be conducted in offline mode for Class 10 and Class 12. The board exams will be conducted in 8873 examination centres across the state this year.

A total of 51,92,689 students have registered themselves to appear in class 10 and class 12 exams. This includes 27,81,654 students including 15,53,198 boys and 12,28,456 girls registered for the high school examination besides another 24,11,035 students including 13,24,200 boys and 10,86,835 girls registered to appear in the intermediate exam.

<strong>Official Date Sheet Here&nbsp;</strong>

UP Board chairman and Director (secondary education) Vinay Kumar Pandey while speaking to media informed that the high school exams in the state will be completed in 12 working days while intermediate examinations will be completed in 15 working days. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPMSP.

