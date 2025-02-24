UP Board Exam 2025 Live: UPMSP Class 10, 12 day 1 exams begin

UP Board Exam 2025 Live: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) started the Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations today, February 24. On the first day, High School or Class 10 students are appearing for the Hindi exam in the first shift (from 8:30 am to 11:45 am). In the second shift, they will take the Healthcare paper (from 2 pm to 5:15 pm). Intermediate or Class 12 board exams started with the Military Science paper in the first shift. The Hindi exam will be held in the second shift....Read More

A total of 54,37,233 students are eligible to appear for the UP board exam 2025 at 8140 centres in the state.

Meanwhile, the day 1 exam in Prayagraj centres has been postponed to March 9 due to the Mahakumbh rush.

The board has set up a helpdesk to assist students with dealing with anxiety. It remains active between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Candidates can also resolve their problems by calling toll-free helpline numbers 18001806607 and 18001806608. The helpline numbers of UP Board headquarters are 18001805310 and 18001805312.

Special numbers are also available at all five regional offices for counselling- Meerut: 9454457256, Bareilly: 9411515423, Prayagraj: 9793908133, Varanasi: 9415810708 and Gorakhpur: 6394717234. Examinees can also contact the board through WhatsApp at 9250758324.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)