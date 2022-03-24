Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Board Exams 2022: CCTV cameras installed at centres to curb cheating

UP Board Exams 2022: Over nine thousand students are to try their luck in Moradabad as the Uttar Pradesh board exams began on Thursday. 
The security around the exam centres have been increased and zonal magistrates have been appointed on duty to avoid copying and any malpractice in the centres.(HT_PRINT/File)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 03:02 PM IST
ANI |

Over nine thousand students are to try their luck in Moradabad as the Uttar Pradesh Board Exams began on Thursday. In order to curb cheating, surveillance is being done in the exam centres through CCTV cameras.

The security around the exam centres have been increased and zonal magistrates have been appointed on duty to avoid copying and any malpractice in the centres.

"We have 125 exam centres, around 4,830 cameras and 272 DVR. We have clubbed it together through software. Continuous monitoring is going on for all schools" Ravindra Kumar Chauhan, Chief Monitoring Officer told ANI.

A control room has been set up which will keep an eye on the exam centres. Information on any complaint by the district administration can be given to the control room number on ' 9453991942.'

The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 8 am and 11.15 am while the timings of the evening shift will be from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

The examinations will continue till April 12.

