UP Board Exams 2023 Live: UPMSP 10th 12th Time Table latest updates
- UP Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP will soon release timetables or date sheets for the final exams for classes 10 and 12.
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release timetables or date sheets for the final exams for classes 10 and 12. Students can download it once it has been released at upmsp.edu.in.
Over 58 lakh candidates have registered to take the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh this year. 31,16,458 students from Class 10 and 27,50,871 students from Class 12 are registered for the UP Board Final Exams out of a total of 58,67,329 students.
Model exam questions for the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams have been released by UPMSP. It is available for download at upmsp.edu.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 02:05 PM
UP Board exam 2023: Total registered candidates
Total registered candidates for class 10th: 31,16,458
Total registered candidates for class 12th: 27,50,871
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 01:35 PM
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 01:31 PM
UP Board Exam 2023: How to download date sheet
Visit the official website of the UP board at upmsp.edu.in.
Click on the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.
Download the PDF and take a printout.
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 01:22 PM
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 01:19 PM
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 01:16 PM
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 01:14 PM
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 01:10 PM
