UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th admit cards soon on upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Exam 2023 Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release admit cards for High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) final exams. As per the time table released earlier, both UP board 10th and 12th final exams will begin on February 16. Students can visit the board website, upmsp.edu.in, for information regarding admit cards. Students can also contact their schools for more updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UP board Class 10, 12 final exams will be held in two shifts – the first one from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second one from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Class 10 final exams will continue till March 3 and Class 12 final exams will end on March 4.

Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board theory exams were held from January 16 to January 20. Intermediate practical exams are being held in two phases from January 21 to January 28, 2023, and from January 29 to February 5, 2023.

This year, around 58 lakh candidates – 31,16,458 students from Class 10 and 27,50,871 students from Class 12 – have registered for the Class 10, 12 board exams in UP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The board has taken several measures to prevent cheating in these exams. Those who try to obstruct board exams will be booked under Gangster Act and National Security Act.

Invigilators are not allowed to use mobiles, calculators or any other e-devices.

OMR sheets will have pre-printed the roll numbers and subjects of the candidates. Further, answer sheets will contain bar codes.