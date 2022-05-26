UP Board Result 2022 Live Updates: Latest updates on UPMSP Class 10, 12 results
UP Board Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will announce UP Board Result 2022 likely in second week of June, 2022. The UPMSP Class 10, 12 results when declared will be available on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. The result for 10th, 12th can also be checked on other website- upresults.nic.in.
The evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer sheets of Class 10 and class 12 examinees of 2022 undertaken at 271 centers spread across the state is now complete. The Board had directed the chief head examiners and examiners to award equal marks to all the examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10, this year.
The Class 10 Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13 and Class 12 Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13 in the state. A total of 51,92,689 students had registered but only 47,75,749 students out of them had finally appeared in the exams. Candidates can check latest developments below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 04:19 PM
UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Where to check result
UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result 2022 will be announced in June. The result for High School and Intermediate can be checked on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 04:13 PM
UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP result date and time
UP Board Result 2022 will be announced in second week of June 2022. The result exact date and time have not been disclosed by the board yet. The result when released will be available on the official website of UPMSP.