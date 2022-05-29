UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: UPMSP issues warning against fake calls

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Ahead of announcing board exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 students, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has warned students and parents about fake and fraudulent phone calls. Follow UP board 10th, 12th results 2022 live updates.

In a recent notification, UPMSP said it is aware of candidates and their parents receiving calls to help them pass or increase marks in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

The board further requested them to stay away from these calls and report such incidents to officials.

This year, a total of 51,92,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams and 47,75,749 of them appeared in the exams.

When announced, students can check their results on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Evaluation of answer sheets is over and the board is expected to announce date and time for result declaration very soon.

UPMSP 10th, 12th result: Bonus marks

UP board 10th, 12th exams were held based on 30% reduced syllabi, considering the impact of COVID-19 on academic activities of this year's batch. However, many questions in the exam were from this reduced portion, for which the board has decided to give students bonus marks.

In around twelve Class 12 subjects and seven Class 10 subjects, students are set to get extra marks as questions were out of set syllabus or had other errors.