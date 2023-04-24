Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Result 2023 date & time: UP 10th, 12th results tomorrow at upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2023 date & time: UP 10th, 12th results tomorrow at upresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 24, 2023 04:56 PM IST

UPMSP Class 10, and 12 results are to be declared on April 25 at upresults.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Board will announce UP Board 10th, and12th Result 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. Candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate and High School examination can check their results on upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 releasing on April 25
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 releasing on April 25

The result will be announced at 1: 30 pm from the secondary Education Council Headquarters, Pryagraj.

UP Board conducted Class 10, and12 exams from February 16 onwards. The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 16 to March 3 and the Class 12 exams were conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023. The examination was conducted at 8,753 exam centres spread across 75 districts of the state.

The evaluation work of answer sheets started on March 18 and ended on April 1, 2023, at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state.

In 2022, UP Board Class 10,and 12 results were announced on June 18, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPMSP.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up board up board 12th results
up board up board 12th results
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out