Home / Education / Board Exams / UP residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from Feb 9
board exams

UP residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from Feb 9

The residential schools include Jawahar Navodaya vidyalayas, Sainik schools, Rajkiye Ashram Padhati vidyalayas and other schools.
PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Representational image. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from February 9.

The residential schools include Jawahar Navodaya vidyalayas, Sainik schools, Rajkiye Ashram Padhati vidyalayas and other schools.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the decision has been taken to regularise the academic session, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, in the interest of the students as well as in view of the upcoming board examinations.

He said strict coronavirus protocol should be maintained by school authorities while resuming classes in their institutions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh government uttar pradesh school school reopening
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP