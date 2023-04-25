UPMSP announces UP board 10th, 12th results, girls outshine boys in both exams

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly known as UP Board, declared Intermediate (Class 12) and High School (Class 10) exam results at Prayagraj on Tuesday. UP board results 2023 live updates.

Students in Noida celebrate UP Board Class 10th and 12th results (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

In all, 75.52 percent students passed in intermediate class 12 exam and 89.78 percent students passed in high school exams. The pass percentage of intermediate exams has dipped by 9.81 percentage points this year. In 2022, the pass percentage for Intermediate was 85.33%.

Check UP board results on HT portal.

Direct link to check result at upresults.nic.in

The pass percentage of high school exam has increased by 1.6 percentage points. In 2022, the pass percentage for high school was 88.18%. In the exams, girls yet again outperformed boys.

Student from Mahoba district, Shubh Chhapra of Saraswati Vidya Mandir inter college tops in Inter exam, he secured 97.80% by scoring 489 out of 500 while Sitapur girl Priyanshi Soni of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College tops in high school by scoring 98.33% by scoring 590 out of 600.

In high school, a total of 31,16,454 students were registered for the exam including 31,06,157 regular and 10,297 private. Total 28, 63,621 students including 28,54,879 regular and 8,742 private appeared. Total 25,70,987 students passed the exam including 25,65,176 regular and 5,811 private. The total pass percentage of regular students in high school exams was 89.85%, private 66.47%. Thus in high school the total pass percentage for all students is 89.78%. This includes 15,21,422 boys and 13,42,199 girls who appeared in the exam, Of the total 25,70,987 students who passed high school exams, 13,18,210 boys and 12,52,777 were girls. The total pass percentage of boys is 86.64% and girls 93.34%. The pass percentage of the girls was higher by 6.7 percentage points over boys.

In intermediate, a total of 27,68,180 students were registered for the exam including 25,85,718 regular and 1,82,462 private. A total of 25,71,002 students including 24,11,402 regular and 1,59,600 private appeared. A total of 19,41,717 students passed the exam including 17,98,942 regular and 1,42,775 private. The total pass percentage of regular students in inter exams was 74.60%, private 89.46%. Thus in inter the total pass percentage for all students is 75.52%. Of the total 25,71,002 students, 14,07,572 were boys and 11,63,430 girls who appeared in the exam, Of these successful 19,41,717 students, 9.76,059 were boys and 9,65,658 were girls. The total pass percentage of boys is 69.34% and girls 83%. The pass percentage of the girls was higher by 13.66 percentage points over boys.

Declaring the result, UP Board chairman Mahendra Dev claimed this is the first time in UP Board’s 100 year history that results of high school and intermediate exams have been declared so early.

The high school and intermediate exam were held between February 16 to March 4. The exam was held at 8,753 exam centre.