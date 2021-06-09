Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board class 10, 12 exams cancelled
board exams

Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board class 10, 12 exams cancelled

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for session 2020-2021, keeping in view the "extraordinary situation arising due to the COVID pandemic".
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board class 10, 12 exams cancelled(PTI/ Representative Image)

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for session 2020-2021, keeping in view the "extraordinary situation arising due to the COVID pandemic".

An official release said that students from class 1 to class VIII, class IX and class XI will be promoted to the next class.

"In view of the extraordinary circumstances arising due to COVID-19, class 10 and class 12 board examinations for the academic session 2020-21 in Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council-recognised and state-aided madarsas have been cancelled. Also, a decision has been taken to promote the students from class 1 to class 8, class 9 and class 11 to the next class," said an official statement quoting state Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.

"Regarding the promotion, compliance with the provisions mentioned in the orders issued and to be issued from time to time by the Basic Education Department and Secondary Education Department will be ensured," the statement added.

The UP government had earlier cancelled the 12th intermediate Board Exams 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh madrasa education board exams
TRENDING NEWS

Man proposes to partner as hippo named Fiona ‘watches.’ Pics go viral

This eatery in Maryland sells chocolate-covered cicadas. Watch

Giant white drone sculpture appears in New York City. Artist shares intent

Google honours Hollywood icon Shirley Temple with an animated doodle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP